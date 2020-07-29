  1. Home
THESE are the signs of an overprotective parent and how to deal with it

When parents become overprotective, kids start to feel suffocated. They cannot be confident and make several mistakes out of anxiety. Later, this can result in various issues.
THESE are the signs of an overprotective parent and how to deal with it
It is normal for every parent to show concern for your kid’s safety. After all, parents want their children to be safe and protected. But this becomes suffocating when parents get overprotective. And this behaviour can really get on the nerves of the kids. As a result, they tend to hide things from their parents because there is lack of friendliness between them.

So, once you feel you are overprotective towards your kids, then try to control this attitude. But before that, you need to understand the signs of it to work on the behaviour. So, here are certain signs that can surely tell you if you are an overprotective parent.

Signs of overprotective parents:

1-  You choose the children with whom your kids be friends with.

2-  You never allow them to do any activities on their own. You direct them on what to do and what not.

3-  You are constantly monitoring your kids. You can go any extent to have a check on your kids surprisingly.

4-  It is normal for kids to make a mistake. But you will always try to prevent your kids from doing mistakes. Hence, you will pressurise them to do things perfectly.

5-  You cannot let them hang out at their friend’s house without you. You will go everywhere with them, which may make them uncomfortable. Even sleepovers are also not allowed.

6-  If they are not with you, you make several calls to check on them. And they will be overwhelmed by your questions.

7-  They don’t have the right to make any decision. You will do that on their behalf as you want.

8-  You don't give them any privacy. They have to tell you each and every secret.

Why overprotection is harmful to kids?

If you tend to overprotect your kids every time, then they are more likely to have these issues in their adulthood:

Lack of self-esteem.

Lack of autonomy.

Anxiety.

Lack of responsibility.

Tendencies to please people.

Developmental issues.

Controlling behaviour.

What to do?

Try to have reasonable expectations from your kids according to their age.

Encourage independence. Let them enjoy their personal free time.

Help them to regain confidence when they make mistakes.

getty images

