THESE are the signs that prove you're an alpha female

There are women who are submissive or simple and don't want too much from life and then there are those who want a lot from life and they're not afraid of doing everything that can to get it. Such women are independent, confident and powerful. They know what they want from life and they're born leaders. They have an aura of power and are unapologetic about who they are and what they do. An alpha female doesn't need a man by her side to keep her going. She is comfortable in her skin and focused on her life and she often scares people because she's too independent! But more importantly, she's admired and looked up to by the people around her. She's poised and classy and strong. She's straight-forward and opinionated and she's not afraid to speak up. But there's a lot more to being an alpha woman than just oozing power and independence and confidence. Those aren't the only things that make a woman an alpha female.

Here are some signs that you're an alpha woman.

1. You're the centre of attention whenever you go. People are drawn your confidence and the sound of your voice. You capture people's attention. People turn to you for guidance and your opinions and suggestions.

2. Your relationship with a man does not define you. You're not scared to be single or alone for that matter. Your life is not defined by your love or relationship with a man and you can go on in life without love as well.

3. You're often considered to be mean and disrespectful because of your confidence and belief. People often tend to misunderstand a woman who is too bold and independent for them. For most people, it's difficult to comprehend the fact that a woman can be dominant instead of submissive.

4. You're taking control of your life. You know how to get things going for you and you're doing just that. You're making things happen in your life and you're taking it in the direction you want it to go.

5. You don't let anyone or anything hold you back. You don't let your emotional baggage come in the way of your life. You accept that it's there but you don't let it guide you.

6. You're not scared of making a mistake or owning up your mistakes. You know that it's okay to make mistakes and learn from them and you do just that.

7. You're not scared of people and you don't let anyone walk all over you. You don't put up with bad people and their bad behaviour and you're not the kind who can be easily intimidated.

Credits :pinkvilla

