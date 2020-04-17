THESE are the signs that tell you have a high emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence measures your sensitivity towards other people and your surroundings. This helps you to adapt to all kinds of circumstances to achieve your goal. There are certain signs that can interpret how much you are emotionally intelligent. Read on to know.

Emotional Intelligence is the capability of an individual to recognise their own and other's emotions. This quotient helps them to understand different feelings appropriately. Also known as emotional leadership, it helps us to manage or adjust our emotions to adapt the societal or environmental circumstances. The word empathy is also associated with this psychological term as it describes how a person connects to his personal experiences with that of others. There are even several models to measure emotional intelligence (EI) or empathy.

There are certain traits of us which can describe how much intelligent we are emotionally. It’s basically interpreted through our style of dealing with everything in this world. For example, how we express our emotions or judge other people, our pattern of value something or loving someone, how you care about others, etc. all decide your EI. Do you know your emotional intelligence? If not, then read on to know.

Emotional intelligence: Signs that decide your high EI.

1- You don’t hesitate or are afraid to express your feelings to others. It’s not tough for you to tell them about the storm which is going on within you.

2- You value experiences over material things. It’s more attractive for you to gain new experiences rather than new things.

3- You have a very tender heart that always trusts only their dear ones.

4- When you fall in love, the person’s character is the most important factor for you over physical appearance.

5- You are kind to other people and care for them. You try your best to make everyone’s day with your gestures and smile.

6- You are emotionally quite sensitive and tend to get attached to certain places as soon as you step in.

