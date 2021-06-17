THESE are the steps to add an Instagram story to highlights

Don’t want your Instagram story to disappear after 24 hours? Then use the Instagram Highlights feature to save your story on your profile. Follow these ways to add your Instagram story to your highlights.

Instagram is an app that is used by millions of people worldwide. It is used to share photos and videos by users in the form of a story or a post. Users follow each other on this app and use it to stay connected with one another.

Most of us are well-versed with the steps to upload a story on Instagram and are aware of the fact that it disappears after 24 hours. But what if you don’t want the story to disappear after 24 hours and want it to permanently stay on your profile? You can do this, by adding the story to your highlights. Instagram Highlights is a tool that enables you to save your favourite stories on your profile. Here’s how you can use this feature:

Step 1

Open the Instagram app on your phone and upload a story like you normally would. You can upload any story, be it of a picture or a video or a post of another user.

Step 2

Next, open the uploaded story by clicking on your profile picture in the top left corner and tap on “highlights”.

Step 3

Tap the plus icon to create a new highlight. Write the name of the highlight and add the uploaded story to the highlight.

Step 4

You can also add more stories to your highlights by going to your Instagram profile and tapping on “highlights”. Next, click on the “three dots icon” in the bottom right corner and tap on “edit highlight”. You can now add or remove stories from this highlight.

