THESE are the steps to follow to add people to your close friends’ list on Instagram

Do you want to share your Instagram story with only some of your followers? Then check out the steps given below to create a “close friends” list on your Instagram.

Instagram is a popular social media app that people use to share their photos and videos in the form of posts or stories. While the point of being on social media is to connect with people, there might be times when you don’t want to connect with anybody and everybody.

Instagram has a feature of adding some of your followers to your “close friends” list. This feature helps you to share your Instagram stories with select people, who you feel comfortable enough with. So if you want to protect your privacy and add people to your “close friends” list, then follow the steps given below.

Tap on the profile icon in the bottom right corner.

Click on the three lines on the top right corner and tap on “close friends”.

Search and choose the followers that you want to add to the list and tap on “create list.”

Once you have added certain followers to the list, tap on “done”.

To upload a story for your “close friends”, tap the camera icon in the top left corner.

Upload any photo or video as your story.

Tap the “close friends” in the bottom left corner and you are done.

You can update your list and remove followers from the list at any time. When you add or remove people from this list, they will not be notified.

