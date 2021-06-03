THESE are the steps to hide likes on your Instagram feed

Do you want to hide the like count of your latest Instagram post? Then check out the step-by-step tutorial below to know how.

A lot of times one needs a bit of privacy even when being on a public platform like social media. You need your personal space and want to hide certain things just for your mental peace. One such thing is the number of likes on your latest post. More often than not, when you post a picture or a video of yourself on a social media platform like Instagram, you tend to measure your self-worth according to the likes and comments that it gets.

If at times, it doesn’t get enough likes, you tend to feel disheartened, unpopular, and insecure. So to save you from the embarrassment, Instagram has recently introduced the option to hide your likes on your feed. Check out the steps below to hide likes from any of your Instagram posts.

Open the Instagram app and go to “Settings”. Next, click on “Privacy” and choose the “Posts” option. You can turn off the like count on your feed and choose the option to hide the like counts on your posts.

You can also turn off this setting anytime you want if you want to show the number of likes on your Instagram posts.

If you want to hide the like count of a particular Instagram post, then you have to open that post and tap on the three dots icon in the corner. Next, click on the “Hide like count” option. When you choose this option, then you will see the “like of any one user and others”. You can see the number of likes and the users who liked it by tapping on it.

