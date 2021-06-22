THESE are the steps you need to follow to link your Aadhaar and PAN card

The last date to link your PAN and Aadhaar is June 30, 2021. So follow the steps given below if you haven’t linked the two yet.

The Indian Government has made it mandatory for citizens to get their PAN (Permanent Account Number) linked with their Aadhaar. It is also mandatory to quote the Aadhaar number at the time of filing an income tax return, applying for a new PAN and also to avail monetary benefits from the government such as a pension, scholarship, LPG subsidy etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the date of the linking PAN with the Aadhaar. The last date to link the Aadhaar and PAN has been extended by the government until June 30, 2021. Earlier, the last date was March 31, 2021. So if you haven’t linked your PAN with your Aadhaar, follow the steps given below to link it.

There are two ways by which you can link your PAN with Aadhaar, one is by sending an SMS and the other is through the E-filing website.

To link PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS. You need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

Type UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN> on your mobile

Step 2

Send it to 567678 or 56161

Follow the steps given below to link PAN with Aadhaar through the E-filing website:

Step 1

Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2

Register on it. Your PAN will be your user id. Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

Step 3

A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If it doesn’t appear, then go to “Profile Settings” on the Menu bar and click on “Link Aadhaar”.

Step 4

Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details. Verify the PAN details given on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

Step 5

Enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button. A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

Also Read: Check out these 4 ways to make more friends and be social amidst a pandemic

Share your comment ×