THESE are the steps you need to follow to use the new layout feature on Instagram

Want to use the cool layout feature on Instagram? Check out the step by step guide given below to know how.

Instagram keeps adding new features and updates for users. One such recent update of this social media platform is the feature of “layout mode”. Users can upload a collage of multiple photos in a single Instagram story. This feature is perfect for those who can’t pick only one picture to post and want to share tons of different ones on their story.

Earlier, people in order to create a collage had to use different apps and then upload the collage on their Instagram stories. But now they can simply use the app to create stunning collages. Follow the steps given below to know how to use this new feature.

Step 1

Open Instagram and tap the Camera icon in the upper left corner of the app to upload a new story.

Step 2

Choose the “Layout” option from the options available on the left of the screen. Take different photos to create a collage.

Step 3

You can pick any grid-like layout option to create the collage. The only drawback is that you won’t be able to edit each picture that you take using the “Layout” feature.

Step 4

Just like in any Instagram story, you can add different emojis or text or GIFs that you want. Once done, simply tap on “Send to Story” to upload the story on your Instagram profile.

Also Read: Products you need to buy if you need to always be in front of your laptop

Share your comment ×