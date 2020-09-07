THESE are the things about you that annoy people the most based on your zodiac sign

Everyone can be annoying at some point or the other, but what is it about you that is irritating people around you? Find out your annoying trait based on your zodiac sign.

No one is perfect, and we all have our weak points! Of course, all of us have some traits that can annoy or irritate the people around us, but some zodiac signs are more prone to some qualities that can be too much for other people to handle. Some people might not say it to your face, but sometimes you can sense that the people around you aren’t pleased with your behaviour. If you too are sensing that something is bugging those around you, then this article may help you get some perspective.

Here’s what people get bothered by most with you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries are strong-willed and competitive, but sometimes they forget how to be part of a team. You like to take charge of things and do things your way, which can be difficult for others to work or collaborate with you.

Taurus

Taureans are known to be stubborn and like to be comfortable. Their headstrong beliefs and fear of change can really bother other people. Your inability to adjust with other people can infuriate others and make them uncomfortable around you.

Gemini

Geminis are great storytellers, but they are not the best listeners. Also, they are social butterflies, so they are always on a roll, but they forget that sometimes they forget that people want to stay alone. So, your habit of pressuring your friends to go out can irritate them.

Cancer

Cancers are known to be hypersensitive, so they can be whiny when things don’t go their way. They also hold grudges and are extremely moody, which can be irritating for others. So, don’t get defensive and willingly accept other people’s apology.

Leo

They love being in the spotlight and can be egotistical. Your pride can make you look arrogant, and others feel that they have to tiptoe around you. It can be tough for others, so next time try to turn it down a notch.

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionists and you being critical about everything can annoy others. You don’t have to micro-manage everything at every step of the way. You have to relax, and consider others around you without being overly critical of them.

Libra

Libras like to keep a balance in life and avoid confrontation to keep harmony. However, your fear of confrontation can be misleading for others, which can make others annoyed. You should start communicating your feelings, instead of trying to control the situation.

Scorpio

You can be secretive, manipulative and too intense for your own good. Your inability to take things lightly can be annoying sometimes. You need to understand that not everyone is as intense as you, and nothing can be fixed with revenge in your mind. So, you might want to try a calm approach.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are blunt and goofy, but sometimes they don’t know how to stop. Your unpredictability and boundless energy can wear other people out and may make you look like a mess. The thing that annoys people the most about you is the fact that you always have to be right and you can never agree to disagree.

Capricorn

Capricorns are serious most of the time and very practical. So, they may come off as cold and ruthless. Your hunger for keeping your image intact without considering other people’s feelings can annoy the ones who love you.

Aquarius

Aquarians like to be on their own, and may act aloof at times. You may come off as emotionless and detached, which makes it extremely difficult for people to interact with you openly and comfortably.

Pisces

Pisces are known to be dreamy, but their unrealistic behaviour can make others around them run for the hill. People can get tired of your habit of refusing to acknowledge reality and confront difficult situations.

