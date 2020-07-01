THESE are the things you should know about baby cereals

Are you afraid to give cereal foods to your babies? Stop worrying and go through these positive sides of baby cereals before providing it to your little one.

When it comes to talking about giving the right nutrition to your little one, parents won’t take any risk for it. Hence, they are often afraid to provide their babies with cereal foods available in the market. However, there is no need to worry about it. Baby cereal is an ideal first food for babies and paediatricians also agree to this fact. Almost everyone opts for this food item for their babies in the first stage. And there are numerous baby cereal foods in the market that are aimed to provide adequate nutrition to the baby. So, here are a few things that parents should know about baby cereal.

Things to know about baby cereal: They are a good source of iron Iron is extremely essential for a child’s brain development. And baby cereal is a great source of it. Mostly, breastfed babies need iron because breastmilk has a very low amount of iron in it. So, infant cereal is a great option to provide that adequate amount of iron to your infant. Infant cereal also has zinc, calcium, vitamins B, C and E. It can teach your baby how to eat Once you start making the formula thicker, then your baby learns how to chew and swallow food which becomes helpful for the future. Even thickened baby cereal products are beneficial for this. They are also good for babies with gastroesophageal reflux disease(GERD) or dysphagia as they need their food to be thick to swallow properly. It also works as a semi-solid food which teaches your baby to eat soft fruits, veggies and meat later. They are safe Baby cereal foods are absolutely safe for your little ones. If you are thinking to try rice cereals then go for it. Its arsenic levels are higher than grain cereals but still, it’s fine for babies. But if you are afraid to give it to them, then you can stick to other varieties of cereal like barley or mixed grains.

