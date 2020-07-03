  1. Home
THESE are the things you should know about dog food

Are you giving the right kind of food to your dog? It can be determined on the type of food you are buying for him. So, check out the points below to be sure about his nutrition.
2172 reads Mumbai
You must be acquainted with dog foods if you have a pet in your home. Do you know about these foods properly? Well, not all types of dog foods are for daily usage. Some are also there to give as a treat to your furry friend.

So, next time, when you go to buy dog food, you have to be careful about it. And hence, we have jotted down some points that you need to know for giving your dog a healthy diet. Read on to know them.

What you should know about dog foods?

1-   Check the packet properly. If it’s for ‘supplement and intermittent’ use, then it should be given only as a treat and not for daily need.

2-   Puppies generally need more calories than old dogs. So, if you have a 10-year-old adult dog, then you cannot give them food that is for puppies because that will provide them with too many calories. So, first, check it’s for puppies or adult dogs.

3-   People can feed corn or wheat to their dogs as they are a good source of carbohydrates and have low-calorie content, which will also maintain your dog’s weight.

4-   You should know about certain words that are written in the food packet like byproducts, premium, natural, etc. These have a different meaning. Byproduct means that this food has some animal organs in it like liver, lungs, heart, kidney. They are very nutritious for your pets. Premium doesn’t mean that this food is healthy or nutritious. Natural means it doesn’t have artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in it. But it doesn’t have any relation with nutrition.

5-   Often some food makers put a healthy ingredient in a very small amount to make it sound very healthy. Don’t go for it because that small amount won’t do anything for your dog’s health.

6-   If you get confused about it, then always ask your vet to get the best dog food for your little friend.

Credits :webmd, getty images

