THESE are the tips to handle an unexpected interview question with confidence

Interview questions can be tricky even after a lot of preparation. Sometimes, tricky questions are asked to check your IQ and confidence level. So, check out the tips to handle unexpected questions in the interview right below.

Getting your dream job depends on how you crack the interview questions. You have to tactfully handle those dicey questions to impress the interviewer. Sometimes, interviewers put you in an odd situation by asking unexpected questions to see your reaction to it and how you handle the tough situation. At that moment, they mostly are keen to see your IQ and attitude rather than the answer. So, attempting a tricky question speaks about your personality and attitude. So, be confident while giving the answer.

So, these are the tips to handle unexpected interview questions that we don't know how to answer.

Take your time to assemble the points for the answer

The first thing to do after facing an unexpected question is to acknowledge it. You can say 'that's an unexpected but interesting question'. This acknowledgement will break the awkward silence before you start answering. Then take your time to assemble the points that will make a good answer for the question.

Be tricky with the question

Often interviewers ask some unexpected questions to trick the candidates. So, at that moment, redirect the question to a topic you are good with. This redirection will help you to handle this question in a tricky way. For example, if you are asked about your social media experience in the interview, then you can redirect the question in a different way. You can say 'social media has been an inseparable part of our life where we should have experience. And one of my reasons to apply in the organisation is to grow my skills on social media. This organisation has a great presence in social media.



Be honest

Even after acknowledging and redirecting the question, you might be in a situation where you have to be honest. So, when you get a tough or unexpected question then simply say you are not familiar with this concept but you want to learn. Saying this will show your willingness to learning new things and problem-solving attitude.

