THESE are the top 5 ways to keep your child occupied during a pandemic

Follow these easy tricks to distract your child from the monotony of online classes and to keep them productively occupied this pandemic.

Children are restless, hyperactive and energetic souls. They always want to run and play and laugh, basically, do anything but sit still. With schools not reopening anytime soon because of the pandemic, it can get tricky to handle them and keep them productively occupied.

They don’t usually like the idea of being stuck indoors and the only source of interaction with the outside world, being online classes. It, therefore, can become next to impossible to put their energies to good use. Worry not, we have some easy tips to keep your child happy and busy during this pandemic season.

Set a routine

Encourage your child to wake up on time every day and make them follow a routine to inculcate good habits and for them to have a purpose every day.

Play with them

They can’t go out to play with their friends. So be their friend. Play board games with, build things with lego and spend time with them.

Attend online classes with them

Focusing every day on a screen can be hard for a kid. Attend the classes with them to guide them and to help them concentrate and learn new concepts easily.

Try new activities

You can try teaching them how to cook or try DIY crafts with them to keep them entertained and avoid boredom and monotony.

Encourage them to pursue their hobbies Be it dancing, singing, painting, etc. Enrol your kid in hobby classes to keep them productively occupied and busy. Also Read: Are you a single mom? HERE are 5 things you can do to relieve stress

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×