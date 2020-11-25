THESE are the top 5 zodiac signs who speak fluent sarcasm and have mastered the art

Sarcasm the clever art of stating the obvious in a twisted manner. It is the best way to point something out without being obvious about it. Here are 5 zodiac signs who have sarcasm at their fingertips.

It’s always fun to be around people who can tell someone something in an indirect and fun manner without them realising it. They have the quality to point out the obvious in a subtle manner, concealed with wit and humour. For these people, sarcasm is their second nature. Sarcasm is a clever way to critique something or point out the irony without actually stating it.

There are some zodiac signs who speak fluent sarcasm to the extent that it becomes difficult for people to figure out whether they are being serious or not. These people have sarcastic comments at the back of their hands and are witty to the T. So have a look at these 5 zodiac signs who use sarcasm to tackle the monotony of their daily lives.

Gemini

They are naturally witty and have a fantastic presence of mind. They love indulging in sarcasm to put their point across in a fun and creative manner.

Scorpio

They love making people laugh and are a pro at quick and witty comebacks. They have an answer for everything and have the gift of the gab.

Sagittarius

Since Sagittarians always say what’s on their mind without thinking about how the other person might react, they tend to use sarcasm to blurt out harsh truths.

Capricorn

If they want to judge someone or tell them that they are behaving in a stupid manner, in an indirect way, they will be sarcastic about it. They will ensure to not hurt anybody while doing so by using their wit and sarcasm.

Aquarius

Aquarians can be funny and sarcastic without trying too hard. They speak fluent sarcasm in their everyday lives and can tackle any situation with their wit and sarcastic charm.

Credits :Pexels

