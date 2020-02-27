THESE are the top health conditions impacting millennials, explains Nutritionist and Wellness Coach Avni Kaul

Millennials are actually less healthy in several ways than people from their previous generation were at the same age. Here are some of the top health conditions impacting millennials.

Millennials do not visit the doctor as compared to their past generations. But when millennials do, they mostly opt for urgent care or pharmacy for convenience. You may think needing fewer visits to the doctor means they are healthier, correct?

Its incorrect, millennials are actually less healthy in several ways than people from their previous generation were at the same age.

Here are some of the top health conditions impacting millennials.

Hyperactivity

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD, is defined by inattention or impulsive actions which can interfere with your personal and professional life. As per the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), one can experience different levels of ADHD. ADHD symptoms can appear as early by the age of 3 years and can also continue throughout the adolescence and adulthood. The actual symptoms of ADHD can be mistaken for emotional or disciplinary problems. Adults with undiagnosed ADHD suffer with problems like, history of poor academic performance, problems at work, or difficult or failed relationships. It has been found that ADHD is more common in males than females, and females with ADHD are more likely to have problems primarily with inattention.

Hypertension

This is another term referred to high blood pressure. Hypertension is a major public health problem. Nowadays even youngsters are having high blood pressure. High BP can put you at risk for other conditions such as heart disease, stroke and also early death. It is predicted to be increased to 1.56 billion adults with hypertension in 2025. It is a silent killer as very rarely any symptom can be seen in its early stages until a severe medical crisis takes place like heart attack, stroke, or chronic kidney disease. Since people are unaware of excessive blood pressure, it is only through measurements that detection can be done. Although the majority of patients with hypertension remain asymptomatic, some people with HTN report headaches, lightheadedness, vertigo, altered vision, or fainting episode.

Depression

Depression (major depressive disorder or clinical depression) is a common condition but a very serious mood disorder. Depression can make it difficult to handle daily chores and is mostly marked by long-term and continuous feelings of lowered energy, leads to social withdrawal, increased sleep and many more. Depression is also associated with the risk of suicide.

High Cholesterol

This is another commonly found problem in the health of the millennials. This condition further leads to a higher risk of developing heart disease. Mostly, the result of high cholesterol is due to the combination of genetics and a diet high in saturated fats. Behaviours that can lead to high levels of cholesterol are unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, smoking or exposure to tobacco, smoke and excess weight gain. Stopping or reversing these unhealthy lifestyle factors can help improve your cholesterol numbers.

Type 2 Diabetes

This one of the most common form of diabetes which occurs when your body does not use insulin adequately, which can make blood glucose levels to spike high than the normal. Type 2 diabetes is both genetic and developed due to lifestyle and being overweight. A huge part in managing type 2 diabetes lies with the adoption of healthy lifestyle developing. One should eat something sustainable that helps you feel better and still makes you feel happy and fed.

Good thing is that most of the above-mentioned health conditions can be cured or managed by following a good diet and nutrition along with adopting healthy lifestyle changes in a consistent manner.

