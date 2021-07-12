  1. Home
These are the traits that every Taurus wants in their life partner

Taurus represents the bull sign. Taureans are headstrong, diligent, honest and hardworking. Check out the qualities that their potential life partner should have.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2021 09:31 am
Taureans are stubborn, moody, aggressive and intelligent people. They love opulence and luxury. Due to their love for expensive things, they are often termed as shallow and brattish. But they are incredibly dedicated, committed and hardworking people who are willing to work day and night to afford these luxuries. 

They want nothing but perfection in whatever they do. They are also incredibly stubborn and close-minded people . When it comes to relationships, they make reliable and dependable partners. Have a look at the personality traits that their potential better half should possess.

Patience

Since Taureans take their own sweet time in loving someone and trusting them wholeheartedly, their life partner should be patient enough to wait for them and not rush them into a relationship. 

Straightforwardness

Taureans don't know how to sugarcoat things and are honest, blunt and straightforward and expect the same from their life partner. Their better half should not be someone who engages in diplomacy and should be just as honest and truthful as them. 

Hardworking

Taureans love luxury and don't shy away from putting those extra working hours just to afford that opulence. Their life partner too should be committed to work and should not be someone who does the bare minimum. 

Dependable

Taureans are incredibly reliable and can be definitely be trusted. Their life partner too should be as trustworthy and dependable as them and should be dedicated to the relationship.

