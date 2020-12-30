These are the UNIQUE ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve virtually

This New Year’s Eve like every other day of 2020 will be different. The ways of celebrating occasions have changed this year. So try these fun ideas to celebrate the very last day of this year while being safe and sound at home.

Needless to say, this year has not been an expected and usual one. With the pandemic, the lockdown and many such unprecedented things, it has been anything but dull. After such a tiresome year, it is only justified that everybody is waiting very eagerly for 2021 to come with new hope and joy. Just like all the other occasions this year, everyone will be celebrating New Year’s Eve too at home.

While usually, you spend your New Year’s Eve in a jam-packed club or restaurant, this year is different. And with the pandemic still in full swing, it only makes sense to spend the very last day of this year safely at home. So here are some fun ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve virtually.

Movie marathon

You can never go wrong with this one. Pick an all-time favourite film and invite your closest friends. Prepare some delicious snacks and a steaming hot cup of cocoa and spend the last few hours of the year, watching your favourite film with your favourite people.

Virtual Potluck

Who says potlucks can’t be virtual? Indulge in the tradition but with a modern twist. Assign a specific dish to everybody, it can be their favourite dish or a recipe that they have been wanting to try for a long time and have a virtual potluck!

Have a virtual countdown

Invite all your friends for a video call and have a good time, discussing the various events that happened to all of you in the year 2020. Dress up and put on some good music. Start the countdown with your friends as soon as the clock strikes 11:59 in the night!

Masquerade party

Having a themed party is always fun, and it’s even better when you are partying in the safety and comfort of your home. So wear those masquerade masks and dress up to have the time of your life with your loved ones, virtually.

Virtual game night

Indulge in some healthy competition on New Year’s Eve with the people who are away from you but close to your heart. Pick any old-favourite online board game and spend the evening playing games with your closest people.

