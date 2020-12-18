THESE are the unknown and surprising facts of each zodiac sign

We all know about the zodiac personality traits. But apart from that, there are some surprising facts about each star sign that we should know about. Take a look!

There are 12 zodiac signs which are all divided in 12 months and 4 elements carrying their own traits, nature and features. We all are well aware of their traits, how the people of each zodiac sign are and the compatibility levels between the signs. But apart from all these, there are some unknown and surprising facts about each zodiac sign which we should know. So, here are some surprising facts about all star signs.

Unknown facts about sun signs in astrology:

Aries

Aries people are more prone to accidents. So, they should be safe and cautious always. Next time if you see anyone with lots of wounds and cuts, he might belong to the star sign, Aries.

Taurus

Most of the world-famous tyrants are Taureans like Saddam Hussein, Adolf Hitler. So, Taureans may cause destruction to the world.

Gemini

Two of the U.S presidents of the United States are from the star sign, Gemini. One is John F Kennedy and the other one is Donald Trump.

Cancer

It is found in records, that the most arrested criminals in a year are from the Cancer sun sign. Their mental instability can be the reason for it.

Leo

Leos are believed to be great leaders, but most of the female athletes around the world also belong to this zodiac sign.

Virgo

Virgos take a lot of stress which can even make them fall sick. And most importantly, Virgos are prone to hypochondria. They have a tendency to internalize worries when things are messy.

Libra

Librans make the most loyal partner of all signs. They are lovable, romantic and have a people-pleasing nature.

Scorpio

9.6 per cent of leaders around the world are Scorpio. They are protective, loyal and brave but also very secretive and possessive about their loved ones and belongings.

Sagittarius

These people are not at all loyal in their relationship. So, before dating their intention should be known to their partner. But at the same time, they are brave and love to take risks and challenges.

Capricorn

It would be surprising to know that Capricorns are the Casanova type. They believe in polygamy and want to get loved from different partners.

Aquarius

12.5 per cent of the billionaires are from the Aquarius sign. They are the visionary and far-sighted people with insightful skills.

Pisces

They are the most confusing people. They cannot decide whether they should listen to their heart or mind.

