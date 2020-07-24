  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

THESE are unmissable cute gifs from the Dil Bechara movie and songs; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will release tonight on the digital platform. Check out some cute gifs from the movie and songs.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 03:47 pm
People,dil bechara gifTHESE are unmissable cute gifs from the Dil Bechara movie and songs; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are waiting with their bated breath for his last outing Dil Bechara which releases tonight at 7.30 on Disney+Hotstar. For the unversed, the film went on floors in 2018 and was titled as Kizie Aur Manny. The title was after the lead characters Manny or Immanuel Rajkumar Junior played by late actor Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu.

For the unversed, it is based on John Green's best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars. The Hollywood movie of the same name starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The story has been adapted by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta and the love story explores the funny, exciting, and tragic adventures of life and being love.

The other exciting part of the project is that music is by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Rahman told PTI, "When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited." The title track of the movie and other songs like Khulke Jeene Ka and Taare Ginn are already topping the charts and viewed million times on YouTube. A lot of stills from the songs are now doing rounds on the internet. Let's check out some of the cute GIFs right here. 

How cute Sushant looks in this GIF. The song was shot entirely in a one take and was directed by popular choreographer Farah Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara GIF from Sushantsinghrajput GIFs

In the movie, Kizie battles thyroid cancer while Manny is in remission after suffering from osteosarcoma

Sush Cutest GIF from Sush GIFs

The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid among others. And it marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. 

Sush Sushant Singh Rajput GIF from Sush GIFs

Credits :Tenor, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement