THESE are unmissable cute gifs from the Dil Bechara movie and songs; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will release tonight on the digital platform. Check out some cute gifs from the movie and songs.

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are waiting with their bated breath for his last outing Dil Bechara which releases tonight at 7.30 on Disney+Hotstar. For the unversed, the film went on floors in 2018 and was titled as Kizie Aur Manny. The title was after the lead characters Manny or Immanuel Rajkumar Junior played by late actor Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu.

For the unversed, it is based on John Green's best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars. The Hollywood movie of the same name starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The story has been adapted by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta and the love story explores the funny, exciting, and tragic adventures of life and being love.

The other exciting part of the project is that music is by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Rahman told PTI, "When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited." The title track of the movie and other songs like Khulke Jeene Ka and Taare Ginn are already topping the charts and viewed million times on YouTube. A lot of stills from the songs are now doing rounds on the internet. Let's check out some of the cute GIFs right here.

How cute Sushant looks in this GIF. The song was shot entirely in a one take and was directed by popular choreographer Farah Khan.

In the movie, Kizie battles thyroid cancer while Manny is in remission after suffering from osteosarcoma

The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid among others. And it marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra.

ALSO READ Dil Bechara: When and where to watch the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer

Share your comment ×