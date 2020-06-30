THESE are the ways to clean and sterilize baby bottles

Baby bottles can easily catch germs and bacteria which are extremely harmful to your baby’s health. So, cleaning is not enough, you need to sterilize them as well. And here are the steps for it.

Baby’s safety is the first and foremost concern for every parent. And they try hard to give the best to their little ones, especially when it comes to baby products. These products are also made with certain chemicals which might be harmful to your infants. So, parents have to be careful about it. For example, baby bottles are one of the most important things that your baby needs almost every time.

But you have to be cautious about their quality. So, hold on for a second! Before you start using baby bottles for your infants, first learn to clean and sterilize them properly.

Steps to clean and sterilize baby bottles:

How often should you clean the bottles?

You should immediately clean the bottles after every feeding to prevent the build-up of germs and bacteria in it. Wash the bottle and other parts of it with warm and soap water and do use a brush to clean them and then leave them to get air-dried.

For sterilization, there are three techniques which are provided right below. You don’t need to sterilize the bottle after every use. But make sure you do it while using the bottles for the first time.

Methods of sterilizing baby bottles

Sterilizing with boiling water:

1- Disassemble the bottle parts and put them together in a large bowl.

2- Now, fill the bowl with water so that it can cover all the parts properly.

3- Then set it on gas to boil for 5 minutes.

4- Then take out the bottle parts carefully once the water gets cool down. 5- Make sure all the parts are completely dried.

Sterilizing with microwave If you have microwave sterilizer, then read the instructions properly given by the manufacturer before using it. And make sure, the microwave is completely clean to use the sterilizer in it. And check if the bottle parts are microwave-safe. Sterilizing with bleach 1- Mix 2 tsp of unscented bleach in 16 cups of water. 2- Then put all the parts of the bottle in it and let it sit for 2 minutes. 3- Then remove the parts from the solution and don’t rinse the bottle parts after this. This will again catch germs.

