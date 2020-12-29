THESE are the zodiac signs that are going to be LUCKY in 2021 as per astrology predictions

Based on astrology predictions by pandit Jagannath Guruji, these are the zodiac signs who will be proven lucky in the year 2021. Find out what zodiac signs are these and what’s in store for 2021.

We are all set to bid adieu to the year 2020, which is slated to go down in history as one of the toughest years for mankind. This year will long be remembered as the year of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown it induced in several countries across the world. We will also remember 2020 as the year when ‘work from home’ and remote learning became a part of household chores.

Thanks to medical experts globally, we are now expecting to get vaccinated against the dreadful novel virus. But exactly how is the next year going to be? What’s in store for us in accordance with our zodiac signs? Let us take a look at the insights of what zodiac signs are going to be lucky next year according to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned astrologer based out of Bangalore.

Aries

The year 2021 is likely to be favourable for people hailing from this zodiac sign. One can expect some positive developments in terms of money, health and relationships. However, Aries might go through some phases where they have a confused state of mind, especially with regards to their professional life. They need to be extra cautious during these phases as there is a possibility of Aries making wrong decisions while pursuing a professional course.

Lucky colours: White, Red, Coral

Taurus

Being misunderstood can at times be the most frustrating experience for this zodiac sign. However, thanks to their calculative approach, they have a chance at venturing into tasks that are not just new but innovative as well. They will continue to think in a very calculative manner.

Lucky colours: Turquoise, Green, Brown and black

Gemini

2021 is expected to be an excellent year for those hailing from this zodiac sign. They will continue to work hard and their career will prosper because of their efforts. All they need to be careful about is health. On all other fronts, they can be rest assured as their professional and personal life will flourish in 2021.

Lucky colours: Yellow, Peach, Dark Blue

Cancer

2021 is all about networking and building new contacts for this zodiac sign. They will make attempts to extend the ambit of their friendship and maybe expand their circle. Cancerians will work hard, remain focused and ambitious. Even on the health front, they will be comfortable, especially females. There could be travelling plans in store for Cancer in 2021.

Lucky colours: Pale Purple, Silver, Light Emerald

Leo

2021 is expected to be an emotional year for Leos as they might meet someone special. It is going to be one hell of a ride for Leos with lots of new opportunities, a promotion and an exciting love life. What they need to do is refrain from going overboard in matters of conflict. They can remain as old as they are, for they neither need to act over their age or under it.

Lucky colours: Gold, Orange and Silver

Libra

Everything will work for them in 2021 with regards to their relationship. Their love life, social life and equations with friends and family will be perfect. On the professional front, their career will be good too. As compared to 2020, the overall health will also be on the better side.

Lucky colours: Ivory, Turquoise, Pink and White

Sagittarius

The year 2021 appears to be favourable for the Sagittarians as they will not come across any major obstacles. There will also be ample opportunities to set up their own business or grab new job prospects. Their married life will also run smoothly. Whatever they dream of, they can fulfil with dedication and hard work.

Lucky colours: Orange, Blue, White and Black

