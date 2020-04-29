THESE are the zodiac signs BTS band's RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jungkook are most compatible with

Read on to know which member of BTS you’re compatible with based on your zodiac sign.

If you are a fan of all things K-pop, then BTs must be on your list of favourites. If you’re an Army, you must be dedicated to all 7 members of this talented boy band. You must think they are your sun, moon and stars. Speaking of stars, do you believe in astrology? Astrology might not tell exactly how a person is because everyone is different with individual personality traits. However, it does say a lot about what is most likely to happen or who we are most compatible with.

Well, the love of the Army is undeniably special for BTS and why not? They are one of the most hard-working and successful bands of all time. They are the first band ever since the Beatles to put out three Billboard No.1 albums in a single year, according to Culture Sonar. Therefore, the Army's love is justified for all the members of the group. And if you love them so much, it is natural to want to know more about each of them.

If you’re wondering who the boys of BTS most compatible with, according to their zodiac sign, we have it all figured out for you. Let’s take a look!

RM and Jungkook

Kim Namjoon and Jeon Jungkook, both share the same sign Virgo, RM was born on September 12, 1994, and Kookie on September 1, 1997. Virgos are perfectionists who have the ability to make their dreams come true. They are also great friends who are extremely supportive (definitely true for the leader and the maknae). Virgo is the most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn. They are the least compatible with Gemini and Sagittarius, but exceptions are always there, like Jin.

Jin

Kim Seokjin was born on December 4, 1992, which makes him a Sagittarius. Just like his personality, Sagittarians have a great sense of humour, are honest and outspoken individuals – explains why he is the funniest of the members. A Sagittarian is the most compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.

Suga

Born on March 9, 1993, Min Yoongi is a Pisces. They are easy-going and compassionate people with kind hearts. Pisces people are known for their vulnerability and sensitivity to the emotions of others. They are the most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn. They are the least compatible with Gemini and Sagittarius (excluding worldwide handsome of course).

J-Hope

As for Jung Ho-Seok, he was born on Feb 18, 1994, which makes him an Aquarian. They are a highly social, intellectual and quirky zodiac sign. Anyone who knows J-Hope knows that he is the most extroverted member of the group. His sign is the most compatible with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius. Well, that explains why J-Hope and Jimin (Libra) were the best roommates. An Aquarian is the least compatible with Taurus and Scorpio.

Jimin

Jimin is a Libra as he was born on October 13, 1995. His sign is ruled by the planet Venus, which explains his graceful qualities. Everyone is a great dancer in the group but his style of dancing just stands out because of his elegance. Libras are also natural charmers and we couldn’t agree more.

According to astrology, Jimin is most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius. But astrology also says that Librans are the least compatible with Cancer and Capricorn. But his friendship with V defies the stars which is evident in the song “Friends”.

V

Kim Taehyung was born on December 30, 1995, which makes him a Capricorn. This explains why Taetae is so ambitious and hardworking. Also, Capricorns are known for their charm, sense of humour, charisma and strong work ethic, which explains why he always tries to be the best version of himself.

Capricorns are the most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces. However, his sign is the least compatible with Aries and Libra. We don’t think that is completely true for V though because Vmin is friendship goals!

