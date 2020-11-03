THESE are the zodiac signs that can eat anything, anytime

Whether it's early morning or right after lunch, some zodiac signs are huge foodies and can never say no to anything that’s edible.

Food is something that brings us joy and binds people. We always connect over food with others. Whether it is biryani or noodles or just anything under the sun, true foodies can never say no to a hearty meal and always have room for dessert afterwards. There are some people who feel that there is one life, so eat the healthiest stuff possible to be fit and active; then there are others who feel that there is one life, so why not eat what we like and be merry.

While usually, everybody loves food, there are some people who love it a little more than others. This could be because of their zodiac signs. The traits, qualities and personalities of people are based on their zodiac signs. So, here is a list of zodiac signs that love food and live to eat.

Taurus

They love food immensely. However, they are picky eaters, if they don’t love it they don’t swallow. So, for Taureans, their food has to be always up to the mark.

Cancer

Cancerians are all about comfort food. They love food that makes them feel at home and calm their nerves when needed.

Leo

They love gourmet food. They indulge in luxurious food with exotic ingredients. They aren’t too fond of cooking but love eating and exploring gourmet cuisine.

Libra

They want food all the time. Whether it’s right after dinner or as soon as they wake up. If they feel hungry, they will eat no matter what time of the day it is.

Sagittarius

Just like their personality, they want food that is exotic. They want to try new cuisines every day and want to keep their taste buds tingling.

Also read: 5 Most workaholic zodiac signs who need to think about having personal time

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×