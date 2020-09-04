THESE are the zodiac signs most compatible with 'To All The Boys' heartthrob Noah Centineo

While you may have fallen in love with Peter Kavinsky, what about Noah Centineo? If you’re a fan, you might want to know who this heartthrob is most likely to have a relationship with. Here is a list of zodiac signs most compatible with the actor, based on his zodiac sign.

Hey there, Peter Kavinsky fans! The newest pop-culture crush, Noah Centineo shot to fame thanks to his performance in the Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. If you haven’t seen these movies yet, you must! To all the fans crushing over this heartthrob, we have some news. The 24-year-old actor is single and probably looking for a love interest.

Since the actor is single, it is only natural to see who his potential match could be. And what’s better than astrology to give you some insight. Of course, other factors influence a relationship, but astrology does play a part. As it turns out, Noah is a Taurus and most compatible with Pisces, Capricorn and Cancer.

Without further ado, here are zodiac signs most compatible with Noah Centineo.

Noah’s zodiac sign

Born on May 9, Noah is a hard-working and ambitious Taurus. People born under this sign are known for their stubbornness, and being ambitious and reliable. They are kind of like the dark horse of the zodiac.

Despite being practical and stubborn, they are true romantics who are the happiest in a close and committed union. This earth sign also happens to be one of the most sensual signs among the zodiac.

1. Pisces

Pisces and Taurus, both crave romance in their lives, and willing to do anything to keep the love and passion alive in the relationship. These signs don't mind spending time lost in their thoughts, but they know how to have a good time with their boo. This duo shares a bond built on passion, pleasure and romance.

2. Cancer

Cancer and Taurus is the gentlest pairing ever! This is one of the strong zodiac pairings that have a real chance of lasting a lifetime. They will make each other feel comfortable, safe and secure in the relationship. They will share a sweet bond that will transcend all boundaries, which will only grow stronger with time.

3. Capricorn

The bond between the Goat (Capricorn) and the Bull (Taurus) is stable and extremely smooth. They are both honest signs who like to keep it real in relationships. The biggest strength of this couple is how practical, strong-willed and driven they are in relationship and life. As a couple, they might face some minor challenges but have a good chance of making it work.

