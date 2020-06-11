THESE are the zodiac signs of most to least billionaires in the world

Out of all the billionaires in the world, some share the same zodiac sign. Read on to know about the zodiac signs with the most and least billionaires.

Every zodiac sign has some personality traits that make them stand out from others. So, whether you’re a sensitive Cancer, a diplomatic Libra, or a passionate Scorpio, your stars can predict everything from your most attractive trait to how your zodiac sign could impact your health. And it can also tell which zodiac sign is most likely to become a billionaire. A study has found the most common star sign among the wealthiest billionaires.

Good news for Libras – it ranked the highest on the list of zodiac signs with the most billionaires. From biggies like Ralph Lauren to Liliane Bettencourt, there are 27 billionaires who belong to this star sign. Coming at second is Pisces with 22 billionaires. If you’re interested to know where your zodiac sign stands, keep reading on.

These are the zodiac signs with the most to least billionaires.

1. Libra

Topping the list with 27 billionaires is this air sign. Some of the most famous names include designer and businessman Ralph Lauren, H&M chairman Stefan Persson, Walmart heiress Alice Walton and more.

2. Pisces

In second place is Pisces with 22 billionaires including the CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Bernard Arnault, founder of News Corp Rupert Murdoch and Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell.

3.Cancer

The number of Cancerians on the list has risen a lot over the past years, with twenty billionaires who belong to this star sign. Some of the biggest names include Heineken heiress Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk and entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson.

4. Taurus

There are 20 Taureans in the richest billionaires list. They include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Koch industries vice-president David Koch.

5. Leo

There are 20 Leo billionaires on the list as well. Some of the most famous names belonging to this sign include Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson, Google founder Sergey Brin and Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

6. Scorpio

16 billionaires belong to this water sign including the world’s second-richest man Bill Gates. Some other billionaires are Chinese real estate developer Wang Jianlin and Steve Job’s widow Laurene Powell Jobs.

7. Gemini

15 billionaires belong to Gemini. Among them is business magnate Sir Len Blavatnik, Thomson Reuters chairman David Thomson and Walmart heir Jim Walton.

8. Aries

There are 15 Aries billionaires on the list as well. These include India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Google co-founder Larry Page and more.

9. Aquarius

Aquarius lands at number 9 with 12 billionaires in the Forbes Billionaires list. Some of the most famous names include Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim Helu, former New York mayor and business magnate Michel Bloomberg.

10. Virgo

At tenth position is Virgo with 11 billionaires including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet, Alibaba group co-founder Jack Ma, investment banker and businessman Paulo Lemann and more.

11. Sagittarius

There are 8 billionaires belonging to Sagittarius. These include property tycoons Simon and David Reuben and Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson.

12. Capricorn

8 billionaires belong to this star sign including the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos. Some others who belong to this sign include Russian entrepreneur Vladimir Potanin and Banco Safra chairman Joseph Safra.

Looking at the list, one thing is clear that anyone can be successful in their life with their hard work and determination. It should be motivation enough to start working towards your goals. That said, which zodiac sign do you belong to?

