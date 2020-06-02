THESE are the zodiac signs of the top 6 Billionaires in the world

Ever wondered which sign do the biggest billionaires belong to? Read on to know what astrology has to say about the top 6 billionaires in the world.

Ever wondered what zodiac sign does world’s biggest billionaires belong to? People say that stars can predict everything, and apparently, it can tell if you’re heading towards earning big bucks. As it turns out, luck did play a role in the success of some of the richest people we know. According to research, Libra is the most common sign among the world’s wealthiest billionaires.

The Forbes Billionaire List has listed the biggest billionaires of 2020. Today we are talking about the top 6 billionaires and their zodiac sign traits that might have given them an upper hand in the league, along with their hard work.

Here are the top 6 billionaires and their zodiac sign.

1. Jeff Bezos – Capricorn

The founder and president of the multi-national technology industry company Amazon, Jeff Bezos is a Capricorn. Capricorns are known for being intellectual, responsible, disciplined, full of self-control and are born leaders. No wonder the world’s richest billionaire belongs to this sign.

2. Bill Gates – Scorpio

The second richest is Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. He is a Scorpio who is believed to be passionate, stubborn, brave and resourceful. We can all imagine Bill Gates having all these qualities to be this succesful

3. Bernard Arnault & Family – Pisces

The French billionaire is the chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennesy – Louis Vuitton SA. He is a Pisces who is said to be highly intuitive, gentle, compassionate and artistic.

4. Warren Buffet – Virgo

Landing at the 4th place of Forbes Billionaire List is Warren Buffet, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He belongs to the Virgo sign. Virgos have a lot of traits that can help them be successful in life. They are loyal, practical, analytical and extremely hardworking. On the flip side, they can be overly critical and tend to be all work and no play.

5. Larry Ellison – Leo

He is the founder and CTO of Oracle Corporation. The 5th wealthiest man is a Leo. Leos are creative, generous, cheerful and warm-hearted. They are also stubborn and self-centred. But isn’t stubbornness important to reach our goals?

6. Amancio Ortega – Aries

This Spanish billionaire is the founder of Inditex fashion group, best known for its chain Zara. He is an Aries who are believed to be courageous, determined, confident, honest and passionate people.

