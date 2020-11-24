THESE are the zodiac signs who enjoy solitude and love their own company

There is a difference between being alone and lonely. A person who is alone does not necessarily have to be lonely. Some people like being alone and are comfortable in their own company. Here are 5 zodiac signs who love solitude.

While there are some who thrive on social interaction and who love meeting people and are social butterflies, there are others who prefer being alone and are comfortable in their own company. They know how to be on their own and do not feel the need to constantly meet or talk to people.

These people aren’t exactly anti-social, they do meet people and like going out. But they need some time to themselves to recharge and rejuvenate. According to astrology, there are certain zodiac signs who enjoy solitude and know how to enjoy their time alone and be completely okay with it. Here’s a list of 5 zodiac signs who prefer being alone than being a social butterfly.

Cancer

They are sensitive and emotional. They prefer being alone than investing in people and getting hurt. They like being alone and spend their time productively.

Scorpio

They need time to process their emotions and organise their thoughts. They love listening to their own thoughts and analysing how they feel about things.

Capricorn

Capricorns do like meeting people and going on adventures. But they do need alone time to recharge and to introspect. They like being surrounded by their own thoughts and emotions.

Aquarius

They enjoy their own company and work best when alone. They are self-sufficient individuals and want to do things alone and independently.

Pisces

They are imaginative and creative. They like the freedom of doing things they love and spending their time at their own pace.

