THESE are the zodiac signs with the worst temper

Every zodiac sign deals with anger in their own way, but some signs explode with anger. Are you one of the angriest zodiac signs?

Everyone has those days when they feel irritated and angry at people or things around them. From sleep deprivation to workload, there can be various reasons why someone could be angry. Then there some people who get furious over things as small as spilt coffee. According to astrology, some zodiac signs may flip over the smallest of things. Sometimes the anger is justified, sometimes it's not.

You should indeed give space to a person who is angry to calm down. But you should stay away from some zodiac signs when they get angry because they might just burst out. Expressing anger is not a bad thing, but lashing out over the smallest issues is problematic. If you know someone who has a short temper or you are the person with a bad temper, you might belong to this list of angriest zodiac signs.

Here are the zodiac signs who have the worst temper.

Aries

People born under this sign are headstrong and very opinionated, just like the other fire signs. When an Aries get angry or annoyed with something, everyone around them will know about it. They can’t hide their emotions, and the same goes for anger. Words are not their best friends in an argument. They get blinded with anger and might even ruin relationships.

Cancer

Do not let the calm and gentle behaviour of a Cancer fool you. They might be very emotional, but things can take a 360 turn if get upset. They may hold it in for years, but when they burst out, they might scare the hell out of you. A pissed off Cancer holds no bars. And they don’t forget either. So, try to apologize for your mistakes while you can before the volcano erupts.

Leo

Leos aren’t passive-aggressive types like Cancer. When they are angry, they can be extremely loud and noisy. They resort to insults and might say the most hurtful things just to win an argument. It doesn’t take a whole lot to get them furious, they can get angry over the tiniest conflicts.

Taurus

The sign is represented by a bull – need we say more? But they don’t get upset over petty things. They pick the right issues and stand by them. When they get angry, they won’t listen to anyone and can be extremely loud. However, they do calm down after a while. So, if a Taurean is angry with you, let the storm pass before you talk to them.

Scorpio

Scorpios can be controlling and like it when things go as planned. When this doesn’t happen, they get indignant. It can be really tough to be around a Scorpion if they are angry. The thing with a Scorpio is you won’t be aware that they are furious. And they are brutally honest so, they won’t think twice before insulting you if you wronged them.

