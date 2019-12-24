THESE easy tips can help you cope and deal with grief much better

We all experience grief some or the other time and it's essential to handle our grief right and not let it spoil our mental health in the process. This is why we all need some grief management tips.

Loss, it's a part and parcel of our lives and there's no way to run away from it. We cannot really stop ourselves from experiencing a loss that can put us through pain and grief. It's a learning experience that we all need in our lives and there's nothing we can do to evade a life lesson like this. Be it a breakup or a financial loss or the death of a loved one or just a traumatic event, any loss can put us through a lot of pain and make us experience grief but it's very important to understand and learn the right way to handling grief before it takes over our lives. Sometimes when we fail to manage our grieving process it can be very damaging for our lives and mental health. This is why we all need some easy tips to manage our grieving process and do it right before it has a negative impact on our lives.

Here are some tips on dealing with grief:

1. The first thing to understand is that there are 5 stages of grieving which begin with denial and then comes anger and negotiation and the 4th step is depression followed by acceptance. After these 5 steps are done, moving on can be much easier but more importantly, understanding the process of grief can help a person cope better.

2. It's also very important to understand when you are in grief. The symptoms of grief are not the same always. For some people, grief begins with shock or guilt and for some, it's fear and silence. Some people lose faith and some lose hope. But what matters is to spot the signs and learn how to cope.

3. Many of us try to run away from negative emotions and try to avoid grief. Some people simply don't allow themselves to experience emotions that they're meant to feel and this blocks the process of grief and does not let them move on without the extra baggage. Allow yourself to feel emotions and vent them out. Don't try to avoid grief and let yourself experience it if you want to heal.

4. People often tend to shut people out and suffer alone in silence but that's not the right way to deal with grief. It's okay to depend on your friends and family while you grieve. They can provide you with all the support that you need, emotional or otherwise.

5. Don't shy away from joining a support group if needed. If you are unable to cope, talking about it might help. Join a good support group online if you don't want to face people. You can always see a therapist if needed. Counselling and sharing and talking can help you understand and deal with grief much better.

6. Indulge in some self-care. People often forget all about self-care in the middle of their grief which can make things much worse. This is why it's important to do little things to keep yourself happy and your mind at peace. Pamper yourself, stay away from negativity, go on a vacation if you need, eat right and do all those little things that your body and mind need.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More