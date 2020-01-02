THESE natural methods can help you to prevent cold feet and palms during winters

Instead of struggling with freezing palms and feet, turn to some natural methods to keep them warm and comfortable. Read on to know more.

It's winter season and we are all struggling to keep ourselves warm from the chills outside. From warm clothing to warm food to heaters, we're doing everything we possibly can to stay warm and healthy but sometimes it's difficult to keep our feet and our palms warm even after doing everything possible. Having cold feet and palms is a very common problem that a lot of people face. This usually happens when there isn't adequate blood and oxygen reaching our feet and palms which cause them to freeze up. Poor blood circulation is the main reason behind those frozen palms and feet you struggle to keep warm. This is a symptom of health problems like anaemia or hypothermia or nerve damage and other such health conditions. No matter how hard you try you always struggle to keep your feet and palm warm even after wearing socks and gloves. But you cannot really get through the harsh winters in this condition and you probably need some solutions to keep your palms and feet warm and cosy during this chilly season.

Here are some home remedies to keep your feet and palm warm:

1. Invest in a good heating pack or an electronic heating cushion. Use it to keep your feet and your palms warm and cosy. You can also use a hot water bag if you don't have a good heating pad.

2. Heat up some coconut or olive oil and use it to massage your feet and your palms. Massaging helps improve the blood circulation and heats up your palms and feet and increases the supply of oxygen that your feet and palm need. Ensure that the oil you use is warm and not hot enough to burn your skin.

3. Epsom salt is known to work wonders with your body. Soak your feet in a bucket of warm water with some Epsom salt. The magnesium in Epsom salt is known to get absorbed into the bad and help our muscles relax and heat up as well.

4. Cayenne pepper is known to be hot and spicy and can help raise the temperature. Take half a teaspoon of crushed cayenne pepper or cayenne pepper powder and sprinkle it in your socks and gloves before you put them on. This helps build some heat and keeps your hands and feet warm.

5. A little bit of workout can help your feet and palms as well. Hit the gym or simply do some exercises as it will help boost blood circulation and also warm up your palms and feet.

Credits :femina

