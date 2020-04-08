THESE parenting tips will come handy for you if you are going to be a parent for the first time

New parents often get worried about parenting, and think that they will fail as parents. And if you are a new parent or are soon going to be a parent, then these tips will come handy to you.

Parenting is not an easy task. Parents have to struggle a lot in the initial days to make sure that they are doing everything they can for the baby. Parenting is tough and challenging, but it is rewarding at the same time. Right from the baby's first smile to its first word, parents experience things that change them as humans. And if you are going to be a parent soon, then don't worry you'll be fine! You'll do good.

To make sure that you are comfortable, it's important to check out these parenting tips. These tips don't tell you how to handle your child, but they tell you that it's okay to be clueless and upset. It is not more unwarranted and unwanted advice. But what's not okay, is to think that you are not doing good. These tips will help you feel better about yourself and will also help you realise that parenting is not an easy task.

Parenting tips every new parents should know:

It's okay to be clueless:

Every new parent goes through this stage, it's a learning process and if you don't know much, it's completely okay. Remember that even if you read plenty of parenting books and took all the recommended classes, nothing can prepare you for what a new baby brings. You will learn with time, and this is normal.

Things do get better with time:

As days pass, you will become more confident and will get better at parenting with time. Some days will still be challenging, but they will be better than the initial days. You will soon become pretty skilled at multitasking, diaper changing, and living on very little sleep.

Say no to comparison:

When it comes to raising a baby, everyone does it differently. So don't feel bad by comparing yourself to others. Everyone will likely have different tips on what worked for them. You can listen to these tips and then do whatever you want with them, including ignoring them completely. Some things work others but not you and it's vice versa too, so the best thing to do is to learn from your own experience.

If you are frazzled, it’s okay to let your baby cry:

Sometimes, it is better to leave the baby crying in a crib. It sounds heartless, but if you are upset, put your baby down or hand them off to dad, and take a moment for yourself. Frustration is normal but taking out on the baby is not the solution. Understand how you are feeling and deal with it healthily.

You will miss the time:

At first, everything around you will be difficult and challenging but as time passes, you will have those sleepless nights. You will cherish the growing up days and will not mind doing everything again. So, appreciate each stage that your child is in, from diaper-changing newborn to temper tantrum toddler. Try to savour these days rather than wish them away.

