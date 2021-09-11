These quotes will make you fall in love with yourself

Being stuck in the complexities of life, it can be quite difficult to appreciate yourself and your efforts. Whenever something goes wrong, the first person you blame is yourself! You are your harshest critic and can at times, be a little too judgemental towards your own self. You need to cut yourself some slack and allow yourself to make mistakes.

Self-love is not only good for your mental health but also for your physical health and appearance. It boosts your self-esteem and makes you glow from within. So have a look at these quotes that will make you love yourself.

“Why should we worry about what others think of us, do we have more confidence in their opinions than we do our own?" - Brigham Young

“Remember always that you not only have the right to be an individual, you have an obligation to be one." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"If you could only sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet; how important you can be to people you may never even dream of. There is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person." -- Fred Rogers

"Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world." - Lucille Ball

"What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"A healthy self-love means we have no compulsion to justify to ourselves or others why we take vacations, why we sleep late, why we buy new shoes, why we spoil ourselves from time to time. We feel comfortable doing things which add quality and beauty to life." - Andrew Matthews

"People may flatter themselves just as much by thinking that their faults are always present to other people's minds, as if they believe that the world is always contemplating their individual charms and virtues." - Elizabeth Gaskell

“You’re always with yourself so you might as well enjoy the company." Diane Von Furstenberg

"The better you feel about yourself, the less you feel the need to show off." - Robert Hand

"One's dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless it is surrendered." - Michael J. Fox

