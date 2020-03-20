THESE shows prove that the 90s was the best era for cartoons

90s was an era where everything was at its best. 90s kids ate some great candies and watch some great shows. With that, here are some shows that every 90s kid has watched and it proves that 90s had the best cartoons.

Growing up as a 90s kid, we have got to experience a lot. Right from having some good candies and ice creams, to watching some brilliant shows and movies, we 90s kids have lived a fantasy life. Playing in the park for hours in summer vacation and watching Chacha Chaudhary religiously, we knew how to prioritise our favourite things. Our favourite time was the cartoon times, and unlike these cartoons today, we have had some great animated shows in the 90s.

If you are a 90s kid, then I am sure you have grown up watching some amazing cartoon shows. Read below to find out some shows that every 90s kid has watched and which proves that 90s had some of the best-animated shows to date.

Here are some 90s shows that cannot be compared because they are golden.

The Powerpuff Girls:

This was probably the first and one of the only TV shows that started teaching us about feminism. We all fought with our friends to either be Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles.

Dexter’s Laboratory:

This show has not only been popular in the 90s, but kids after that have watched it too. It was so popular that all of us have watched it at some point.

Popeye The Sailor:

Popeye made spinach popular, our parents used to tell us if you want to be strong like Popeye then eat Spinach. Since he was the sailor who ate spinach and became stronger.

Pokemon:

This was our snack time show. Pikachu is by far the most adorable and favourite pokemon character we all have. After he turns 10, Ash Ketchum starts his journey as a Pokemon trainer with the dream of becoming a Pokemon master. But later he realises that the only Pokemon left for him to have is a Pikachu.

Pingu:

Another adorable show that we all have grown up watching is Pingu. Pingu is a show about a penguin who spends all his days with his parents and his baby sister, Pinga, in a town where everyone speaks 'Penguinese'.

Aladdin:

Aladdin lives in Agrabah and continues his adventures with the help of Princess Jasmine, his pet monkey Abu, the magic carpet, Lago, the parrot and his best friend, the Genie. This show explained to us what fantasy is all about.

The New Adventures of Winnie The Pooh:

Winnie, Tigger and Piglet were some of our favourite cartoon characters growing up. This show is special, and I am sure all of us have watched it.

