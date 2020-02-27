THESE tips can help you understand common pet behaviours and what they mean

Understanding your pet might be your best bet at being a good pet parent and you can only do that if you can understand the true meaning behind your furry baby's common behaviour.

Having a pet child is awesome. Be it a cat or a dog, having a furry friend who cuddles with you and gives you unconditional love is more than we can ask for. But our furry babies don't speak the same language as us and sometimes it's difficult to understand what they want. While our power of deduction has made us capable enough to figure out what our baby wants but sometimes we still make mistakes when understanding them. This is why we all need to know the right way to decode our pet's behaviour. But there are some common behaviours that most of us fail to understand but understanding them is the first step towards being a better pet parent to your furry baby. Our understanding of their behaviours plays an important role in how our pet child feels about us and how much they try to communicate with you. Most pets are close to the one person who understands them better than anyone else, this is why every pet parent needs to focus more on understanding their child's behaviour. Decoding common pet behaviours.

1. Digging

Many dogs dig up holes in the garden or try to dig in the bed or on the blanket because that's what they do when they're bored or if they want to hide their toys or treats. They do this to protect their belongings from other dogs or people. Another reason why your pet may be doing so is to make a comfortable or cosy spot to rest. Chances are that your pet is prepping to sleep when they scratch the bed or the blanket.

2. Bad Breath

Sometimes we ignore our furry baby's bad breath for numerous reasons. We automatically assume that our dog has bad breath because he eats dog food and meat and our cats have a fishy-smelling mouth because of all the fish they consume but the fact is that this could be a sign of a dental problem. It's best to take your pet to the doctor before it damages their teeth!

3. Circling

When dogs are in a fun and good mood they tend to chase their tails and play with it and while this is very common in dogs, it's not very common in cats but when a cat is in a playful mood, it may chase it's tail and treat it like a prey but in both the animals overdoing this could be a sign of a health concern and if your dog or cat chases it's tail more often than they should, you might want to take them to a vet at the earliest.

4. Head Tilting

Dogs commonly tilt their head when they see something new or uncommon and is beyond their understanding. A dog tilting it's head is like a human giving a puzzled look or questioning something.

5. Sniffing

Dogs tend to sniff each other's butts in order to say hello. Animals communicate by smelling and by smelling each other's butts, they learn everything about each from eating habits to moods and reproductive systems.

