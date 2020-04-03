THESE tips can help your child become pet friendly

Introducing your pet child to your baby can be a big task if they end up having problems with each other and as a parent, it's your responsibility to ensure that your child treats your pet child with love, care, compassion and respect.

Being a parent is never easy but when you're a pet parent and a parent, things can be even more complicated. You don't want your child and your pet child to have problems with each other. As a parent, you simply want both your babies to get along without causing trouble for each other. Every parent wants their child to be pet friendly and their pet child to be kid-friendly. We've all come across those notorious kids who trouble the pets and that can be painful to watch because you don't want your babies hurting each other and your pet is a part of your family. We treat our pet dog just like our own child and this is why it's very important to ensure that our child knows that and shares a friendly relationship with the pet. This can be a long process but it can also help you teach your child to be more compassionate, kind and respect another living being which is important for their overall growth.

Here are some simple tips to help you child be more pet friendly.

1. Introduce your pet and your kid at a young age. This will make the pet a part of your child's life and growing years and ensure that they have some fond memories with the dog. It's best to help your pet child make a good impression on your child during the early years of their lives.

2. It's best to introduce your child to a friendly adult dog instead of a pup. Puppies are young and have a lot to learn. They too need time to understand children and how to socialise with them. Moreover, puppies also teeth and end up biting, nipping and jumping around a lot which can scare your child and make them apprehensive.

3. Ensure that your child links your pet to good times. Involve the pet in fun activities. Take your pet child along when you take your kid to play in the park or when you go for a drive or bathe together in the baby pool.

4. Don't push your child to interact with the pet. Your child may be wary of your pet child and it's okay. Let him/her take their own sweet time to warm up to the pet child and play with them.

5. Keep your child and your pet child's toys separate. Make sure that your pet child has toys that only belongs to them and vice versa and ensure that your child knows it.

6. Teach your child to be nice to the pet and ask for their permission before petting them. It is important to enforce positive behaviour and tell your child what they're doing wrong when they trouble your pet child. Never let your kid misbehave with the pet or treat them badly.

