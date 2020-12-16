THESE traits attract you the most to your partner based on your zodiac sign

Being attracted to someone is when it all begins. Your attraction to someone can define where that relationship is headed and whether or not you are willing to take it forward. Only when you get attracted to someone, you express your feelings. Find out what attracts you the most to your partner based on your zodiac sign.

When you are attracted to someone, you develop feelings for them. These feelings eventually lead to something that binds you to that special person. It could be a relationship or a marriage. Attraction is the base of a relationship, it is when you start thinking about that person romantically and want to be with them all day and night. It is when you decide to take things forward and express your feelings.

These feelings could be in various form, being attracted to someone can happen naturally or over time. There are some characteristics that attract you the most to your partner, these personality traits can differ from person to person. To know what personality traits attract you the most to your partner, let astrology be the answer. Here is what each zodiac sign gets attracted to in their significant other.

Aries

Aires love the idea of an adventure and what excites them the most is living life on the edge. Fun and excitement are essential to you. However, what really attracts you the most about someone is when they are calm and composed. You like it when someone is peaceful, quiet and reserved and you find the mysterious nature appealing.

Taurus

Taureans are extremely loyal in a relationship. They seek stability, comfort and balance in their partner. They are a bit of everything and what attracts them the most is reliability, sensitive nature and the willingness to commit. What they crave is sensual pleasure in form of food, luxury, a soft caress or simply pure emotions.

Gemini

Geminis are intellectual beings and what they look for in their partner is the ability to think beyond their imagination and to have rational thinking. Geminis are most likely to get attracted to someone who can keep them engaged in a conversation without them getting bored easily.

Cancer

Cancers are known for their sensitive and emotional nature. They have mood swings that can’t be matched. Cancerians think and take decisions from their heart and they expect the same from their partner. They seek a sense of emotional security and counselling that their partner can provide during tough times.

Leo

Leos are self-centred and super confident. They have a sense of authority and they seek attention wherever they go. The charming Leo can only be charmed by someone who reeks of talent, confidence, someone who can play it cool and be smart at the same time.

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionist and emotionally strong who take it upon themselves to manage every situation that comes their way. They like to be in charge and what they seek in their partner is unconditional support. Their partner needs to be calm, organised and trustworthy. Virgo seeks an honest partner who can keep them calm and relaxed.

Libra

Libras, even though they might not express much are rather romantics at heart and seek the same in their partner. What really attracts them is old school romance, intellectual conversations, balance, culturally rooted and a unique sense of style.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for being very secretive and mysterious in nature and what they seek in their partner is someone who can maintain this and understand this. They get attracted to people who give them personal space and their freedom.

Sagittarius

Sagis love adventure, passion and freedom. They value their freedom a lot and they look for similar qualities in their partner as well. They get attracted to people who are passionate about travelling, sports and going on adventures together.

Capricorn

This dedicated and self disciplined sun sign is all about being logical and rational. They are all about discipline and self control. What really attracts them to someone is a sense of security, being discreet, and the feeling of being at home with their partner.

Aquarius

Aquarians have a unique sense of style who desire people that have a quirky side to them. Aquarians are somewhat introverts who get attracted to extroverts for their quirky and different style of living. They seek uniqueness and freedom in their partners.

Pisces

Pisces have dreamy personalities that are sometimes almost delusional. They want a fairytale ending with the perfect partner that they always imagined themselves to be with. What they seek in their partner is a sense of sanity, stability, compassion and people who are spiritual.

