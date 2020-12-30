THESE zodiac signs absolutely HATE being touched and revel in maintaining social distancing

You might think that everybody loves being hugged and being pat on their back when they do something nice. Well, think again! Here are some zodiac signs who hate the idea of being touched and showing affection by physical contact.

To show love and affection towards someone, people touch them, hug them or just have any physical contact with them. It is a way to show that they care about the person. Touch is usually considered to be an important aspect of any healthy relationship, be it your friends, your family or your partner. While people usually like being comforted by their loved ones with a hug or a hand squeeze, there are some who are not quite comfortable with the idea.

These people do not care for physical contact and do not believe in the idea of showing affection by touching. Be it due to germ issues or maintaining their personal space, such people are not okay with being touched. Check out 4 such zodiac signs who do not like PDA and repel the idea of being touched.

Virgo

They are loving and caring individuals. The only thing is that they show their love in different ways, ways that exclude physical contact. Maybe they’ll write a letter or plan a surprise for you, but they will hardly ever hug you to tell you how much you mean to them.

Scorpio

Scorpios are people who love and care deeply for their personal space. They do not like when people even come close to them, forget hugging. They like to maintain a distance from other people and hardly ever allow anybody in their personal space.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are inherently affectionate and passionate beings, who are full of love. However, they get all tight when somebody hugs them or touches them. This is because of the underlying trust issues they have. They have a hard time trusting people, and therefore, do not feel comfortable in engaging in any sort of physical contact with such people.

Capricorn

Capricorns are pessimists. They expect the very worst in almost all situations. This aspect of their personality does not allow them to invest in people as they always fear the worst in every relationship and create a barrier between them and others.

Also Read: THESE are the zodiac signs that are going to be LUCKY in 2021 as per astrology predictions

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×