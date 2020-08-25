THESE zodiac signs are compatible with Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most popular young actors in Hollywood. If you’re wondering who the young heartthrob is compatible with, then look no more. Here are the zodiac signs most compatible with the "Call Me By Your Name" actor.

There is no doubt that Timothée Chalamet has won heart and mind (and awards) all over the world thanks to his spectacular performance in Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. Over the course of a few short years, the actor has quickly become one of the biggest young actors in Hollywood. The ladies are also going crazy for the young heartthrob.

Are you’re wondering if Chalamet is single? You have got it right, he is! The 24-year-old actor has parted ways with his rumoured girlfriend, Lil-Rose Depp, and we are hoping that he is ready to find a new boo for himself. Since he is a Capricorn, he might want to look for a Taurus, Virgo, or a Scorpio partner who will bring the best luck for him in relationships.

These are the zodiac signs most compatible with Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée’s zodiac sign

Born on December 27, Chalamet is a Capricorn. These chaps are one of the most serious, hardworking and honest signs of the zodiac. Capricorns are driven and gel with other people because of their easy-going nature. They always strive to do their best at everything, professionally and personally.

However, due to their restrictive self, they might come off as too controlling. Also, Capricorns have high standards when it comes to relationships.

Taurus-Capricorn

This duo might not seem like the most happening couple, but together these signs can form a rock-solid bond. Both signs are all about work, organisation and a fixed routine. If they can work through the petty, occasional quarrels, they have the ability to form a connection so deep that their bond could seem unreachable for the other signs of the zodiac.

Scorpio-Capricorn

Scorpio and Capricorn might not seem the most compatible couple, but they make a pretty good match. Scorpios look for a partner whom they can trust with all their heart, and Capricorns are one of the most trustworthy signs of the zodiac. They are both deep thinkers and don’t take things lightly, which can help them build a strong relationship.

Virgo-Capricorn

A Virgo-Capricorn relationship is one wholly devoted to one another. Just like Taurus, Capricorns have a lot in common with Virgos. Both signs are practical but prefer loyalty and long-term relationships over casual flings. They might seem too stiff in real life, but they will give each other enough space to grow and prosper in life.

