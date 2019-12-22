THESE zodiac signs are difficult to deal with in a relationship

Sometimes people tend to complicate things more than they actually are and they constantly test their partner and their relationship at every step and this makes them very challenging to date.

Some people are simply difficult to handle. Life is very simple and so is love but it has its ups and downs. But some people make everything much more difficult and challenging and it's not because they have problems, it's just because that's how their personality is. Some people just can't help but complicate things more than they already are and this makes them very difficult to handle and being in a relationship with someone like that can be pretty tough. They may not be so difficult to handle as friends or family but when in a relationship, they tend to be on the edge at all times. While most people would want to make things in their relationship go smoother and try to make everything much easier but not them, these people are just difficult. Some zodiac signs have a very challenging personality and when they're on the edge, they tend to test their partners and their relationship and they second guess everything and make their relationship a mess. Here are some zodiac signs who can be very difficult to deal with in a relationship:

1. Gemini

Geminis tend to get bored very easily and they constantly need the spark to remain alive and sparkling in a relationship all the time which is very unrealistic. They get bored with stability and routine life. This makes it very difficult for them and their partner to keep the relationship going. Geminis have a constant need for change and adventure in their relationship.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarians can be challenging to be in a relationship with because they tend to take people for granted and they're not very helpful when it comes to fixing a problem. They tend to get impatient when things don't work out well and try to flee instead of working on their relationship.

3. Taurus

People from this zodiac sign are known to be very rigid and stubborn. They don't like to "agree to disagree" or even just compromise too many times. If you're in a relationship with a Taurus and have different opinions, they won't be very open to even listening to your side. This makes them tough to handle.

4. Aquarius

People from this zodiac sign are not good with emotions. While they will want you to be empathetic towards them, it's not the kind of favour that they can return very well. When you're going through something and reach out to your Aquarian partner, he or she may simply shut you out or distance themselves because they don't know what to say or do.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio's are very passionate and have very intense feelings. Their moods and emotions switch really quick which makes them very difficult to understand. They may not let you see it but they're total softies and emotionally sensitive. This makes them difficult because you just don't see it coming. They're also known to be secretive and they won't let you in easy and may often shut you out or hide their feelings.

6. Pisces

They're very pessimistic and often tend to play the victim card. You'll constantly feel like you're walking on eggshells when you're around them. They tend to think too much and make things more complicated and worse than they actually are. This makes it very tough to work through problems in a practical manner with them.

Credits :Your tango

