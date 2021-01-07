THESE zodiac signs are extremely insecure and have the lowest self esteem

Having low self-esteem can make you a weak and insecure person. You are constantly questioning your self-worth and are always pulling yourself down. Here are some such zodiac signs who are insecure and low on confidence.

While most people are confident and self-assured, who know their worth and what they are capable of, others aren’t too sure of themselves. These people have low self-esteem and decide their worth based on their external experiences. They tend to have very little faith in their abilities and have their self-worth hanging by a thread.

They are insecure and doubtful and have a hard time believing in themselves as well as others. Due to their insecurities, it takes time for them to open up to people and trust them completely. Have a look at 4 such zodiac signs who have self-esteem issues.

Gemini

Geminis tend to be low on self-esteem from the very beginning. There isn’t any particular reason for it. They feel that they are not good enough and always downplay their efforts and pull themselves down.

Cancer

Cancerians are overly sensitive and emotional beings. They take everything personally and tend to look out for other people’s validation. For them, people’s opinions matter a lot and they are constantly in need of reassurance.

Virgo

Perfectionists and critical souls, Virgos exercise the same criticality over themselves. They have unrealistically high expectations from themselves and when they fail to meet them, they have self-esteem issues.

Pisces

Pisces-born people can be easily manipulated as they do not have their convictions. They tend to go with what other people are saying. Naturally, to know their own worth too, they look for other people’s opinions and viewpoints on them.

