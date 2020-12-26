THESE zodiac signs are extremely unpredictable

With these signs, you never know what they’ll do next. They experience a rollercoaster of emotions and fail at being reliable and dependable due to their unpredictable nature.

Monotony can be quite boring and so can be a dull and predictable life. To overcome the monotony and boredom, there are some people who live a life full of thrills and ups and downs. They never do anything predictable and expected and believe in living on the edge.

But such unpredictable people do not have something called a confidante or a comfortable and stable life. Due to their unpredictable nature, people do not trust them and they fail to make long-lasting and meaningful relationships. Here are 5 such zodiac signs who are extremely unpredictable and temperamental.

Gemini

They want to do something new all the time. To fulfil this desire, they tend to have too much on their plate which makes them forget some things and makes them unreliable and undependable.

Leo

Leos accept the idea of feeling a lot of things at the same time. If they suddenly feel happy and the very next moment feel low because of something, they are okay with it and know that it is natural for emotions to change in a jiffy.

Scorpio

Incredibly sensitive and emotional, Scorpios feel a complex set of emotions in a variety of situations. Due to this, people tend to think of them as being unpredictable and temperamental.

Sagittarius

They are always in a rush. They want to do everything and they want to do it now. Due to this constant hurry and the desire to not be monotonous, Sagittarians tend to be unpredictable and get carried away with their emotions.

Aquarius

Aquarians go with the flow. They do not plan things and therefore are used to experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions daily. This makes them unpredictable and compels them to do unexpected things at times.

Credits :Pexels

