THESE zodiac signs are likely to get married in 2021 based on astrology predictions by Pandit Jagannath

Based on astrology predictions by pandit Jagannath Guruji, find out what your love life has in store for you in 2021. These zodiac signs are likely to get married this year and settle for good. Find out more.

Marriage is the most important decision that one makes in life, in a bid to find a partner who would grow old with you. The relationship between husband and wife is said to be for lifelong. However, the biggest question arises ‘when is the perfect time to marry?’ Well, here is Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help ease out your worries. Now as we bid adieu to 2020 and welcome 2021, here are a few zodiac signs for whom the wedding bells might be just around the corner.

Let us take a look at the six zodiac signs that are most likely to tie the nuptial knot in 2021.

Gemini

People hailing from this zodiac sign are most likely to find their life partner in 2021. In a relationship, Gemini natives thrive on clear and direct communication. They are sapiosexual who believe in emotional compatibility. They are most likely to get married around the middle of the year.

Leo

They are loyal and passionate lovers. All they want in a relationship is attention and honesty. They too are set to get married in the New Year. On cards for them is a winter wedding, most possibly in the first half of December.

Aquarius

Further, on the list of ‘to be married in 2021’ are those who hail from this zodiac sign. They thrive on clear expression of words in a relationship and believe in supporting their partners in their decisions. They are good lovers and they will get married in the second half of the year.

Libra

People belonging to this zodiac sign expect true love from their partners and are extremely emotional in a relationship. The Librans might also take wedding vows in the year 2021. However, they have plenty of time to prepare as the marriage is likely to take place towards the end of the year.

Taurus

Taurus natives look for loyalty in their relationship. One would be lucky to get a Taurus husband or wife as they make sure the relationship is stable as well as long lasting. They choose their partner after much deliberations and thoughts. They are most likely to get married before March.

Pisces

The wedding bells are in the air for people hailing from this zodiac sign as well. As lovers, these people are emotional, passionate and creative. A life with Pisces can be full of small yet pleasant surprises. They are most likely to get married before March or around June.

