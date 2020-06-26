These zodiac signs are most compatible with EXO members

Read on to know which EXO member are you most compatible with based on your zodiac sign.

There is no denying that Korean pop music is taking the world by a storm and doing it one K-pop act at a time. With new K-pop groups debuting every year, it is easy to overlook the older groups. One band that stands out is EXO. If you are a fan of K-pop, then you must have heard of EXO or may even be an EXO-L. For the unversed, EXO debuted in 2012, under SM entertainment. The nine-member group is composed of Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun. Originally, the band had 12 members including Kris, Tao and Lu Han.

Even though the band is not as active it used to be with a few members serving in the military and some members busy with other sub-units, their fans continue to love and support them through everything. Since their fans love them so much, it is natural for them to know more about the members of this boy band.

If you’re wondering who the members of EXO most compatible with, according to their zodiac sign, we have it all figured out for you.

Suho

The latest to be enlisted in the military, Suho was born on May 22, 1991, which makes him a Gemini. People born under this sign are great communicators, witty, spirited and smart (definitely true for the leader). Geminis are most compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.

Xiumin and Sehun

Kim Min Seok and Oh Se-hun, both share the same sign, Aries. Xiumin was born on March 26, 1990, and Sehun was born on April 12, 1994. Aries is courageous and always ready to take on a challenge. They are enthusiastic, optimistic and generous. But they can be very stubborn. They are the most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Baekhyun, Lu Han and Tao

Baekhyun was born on May 6, 1992, which makes him a Taurus. He shares his zodiac sign with two former members of the band, Lu Han and Tao, born on April 20 and May 2 respectively. Taureans are kind, dependable and caring. They are also very determined but stubborn. This sign is the most compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces.

Chen

Chen is a Virgo as he was born on September 21, 1992. Virgos are perfectionists who have the ability to make their dreams come true. They are always supportive of their friends. They are also very intelligent, analytical and deep. People born under this sign are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn.

Chanyeol

Park Chanyeol was born on November 21, 1992, which makes him a Sagittarius. Sagis are honest, outspoken, have a great sense of humour and adventurers. They are also optimistic and sincere. This sign is most compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.

D.O. and Kai

Born in January, Kai and D.O. Kyungsoo are Capricorns. People born under this sign are highly ambitious, patient and reliable. They can also be grumpy and angry. Capricorns are the most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces.

Lay

Born on October 7, 1991, Lay is a Libra. They are great with people and extremely charming. They also strive for balance in life and work hard to achieve that. But they often go out of their way for others, which isn’t always healthy for them. This sign is the most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Kris

Kris Wu is a former member of the group who left the band really early in the career. He was born on November 6, 1990, which makes him a Scorpio. Scorpions come off as standoffish, but they are very sensitive. They are also very intuitive. But they don’t take it well when they are betrayed. They are the most compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces.

