THESE zodiac signs are obsessed with true crime, murders and murderers

Some people just love reading about crime and investigating murders and crime scenes. They have a morbid fascination with murderers and their psychology and a crime scene.

Many of us love a good thriller and when that thriller is true crime or murder, it just gets even more interesting. Many people are fascinated by true crime stories and murder and sociopaths. We've all had that one friend who loves reading such thrilling books or watches thriller series all about crime and murder and solving crime. It can feed our need for thrill and keep us gripped and entertained which is why thrillers usually have a large fan following. There's a large group of people who are obsessed with getting inside a criminals mind and understanding their psychology and they find the mystery of true crime and murder truly fascinating. The chilling and gruesome details of a crime and understanding the details of the crime scene can very interesting. Someone who has a keen interest in these things may find it very intriguing and just cannot look away when it comes to such a thrilling mystery. For some people, it's in their nature and this has a lot to do with their zodiac signs. Here are some zodiac signs that are fascinated by true crime and murder.

1. Aries

They have a private investigator inside them and they love the thrilling details of a crime. They have a fixed time set aside for reading a crime novel or an audiobook. They're the kind who will take the time to listen to the details of a crime and try to solve it. There's no way an Aries will skip out on their allotted time for true crime and murder.

2. Leo

They love the limelight and a good challenge and what better than a murder or a true crime. They're the biggest fan of murder and are fascinated by murderers who catches their attention. They are intensely attracted to a serial criminal who may or may not get caught but will have an audience.

3. Capricorn

They look up to people who can do their job well and have great work ethics, even if it's a serial killer. They're fascinated by the detailed planning that goes into committing a crime and the idea of a perfect crime and a murderer getting away with it is truly intriguing. The evolution of a crime or a case excites them and they enjoy watching a public trial of a criminal.

4. Virgo

They're very analytical and are inclined towards the true crime stories. They like a good challenge which means that they enjoy the idea of looking at the facts of a crime and analysing it and figuring out the truth. They get involved in solving a crime and in the gruesome details of it.

5. Libra

They're the classic collector of everything pertaining to true crime. They will have all the details of a crime that interests them and more importantly the ones that are popular heinous crimes. They are fascinated by the weapons used in committing the crime as well as the mentality of the criminal.

6. Gemini

They enjoy studying a murder scene and they'll probably be the ones taking notes when visiting a crime scene. They're fascinated by the details of the murder which is very scary since there's no way to know what's going on in their heads. They're probably the ones who will end up turning into a murdered armed with the details of committing the perfect crime after observing murder scenes.

