THESE zodiac signs are total troublemakers and love causing chaos

Some people avoid chaos and trouble and some love it. While most people like having control, some people just love watching things fall apart and cause confusion and trouble just for the sake of it.

We all have some or the other problem or trouble in our lives every now and then and it's part and parcel of our life. Chaos, trouble, ups and downs are a part of our life and while some people are trouble makers the others are problem solvers. Some people get a thrill out of solving problems and the others get it out of causing trouble. Some people are just thrill-seekers and cause trouble just for the fun of it and then there are those who simply love the chaos. Trouble and chaos are not easy to handle but some people simply find a way to make everything a little more entertaining in life and they find their fun in trouble. People of love chaos and trouble. They just enjoy watching the chaos ensue and create confusion. This usually is a part of their personality and every zodiac sign has a different personality which means identifying such troublemakers can be a little easier. Here are some zodiac signs that like causing trouble and chaos.

1. Taurus

They love some craziness. While people want things under control, Taurus loves uncertainty. They love partying and they love the lack of control. They're the kind who would simply sit back and watch as the trouble unfolds.

2. Gemini

They cause trouble just to see the chaos and confusion. They like testing the limits of trouble and chaos. They're not concerned with the result but just the fun of it. Their actions usually lead to creating trouble even if they're unaware of the trouble that their actions can cause. They like taking a risk in the name of living in the moment.

3. Leo

Leos are known to be egoistic and stubborn. They will do whatever they want whenever they want and if they don't want to be cautious then they won't. They cross lines to get what they want even if it stirs up some trouble in the process. They cause trouble just for the joy of it all and they don't care much about it.

4. Virgo

They like being right all the time and they cause trouble just to prove a point, even if it is at the cost of causing chaos they don't really mind. They don't like chaos but they will cause it to prove a point and they'll build a web of lies to get what they want.

5. Scorpio

They simply love trouble. As loving and intellectual as they are, they're also born troublemakers. They cause trouble in love and war and they believe that it's fair. They lie and manipulate and all this just to stir up some trouble because they just love it. Expect a Scorpio to cause trouble in nearly every situation.

6. Aquarius

They get bored really soon and they're the kind who are bratty enough to cause trouble and chaos just for the thrill. They get joy out of watching things get out of hand and control. They just get sadistic pleasure out of causing trouble and watching things go down the drain and they're not even ashamed of it.

Credits :Your tango

