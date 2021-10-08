These zodiac signs cannot tolerate infidelity

There are some people who absolutely cannot tolerate infidelity. For them relationships are all about commitment and loyalty. They can never make peace with the idea of sharing the partner with someone else or their partner betraying them. They believe in true love that is pure, unconditional and reserved only for them.

They are not too keen on falling in love because they have this fear of the partner cheating on them. They thus take time in falling for someone and forming a connection with them. But when they do, there is no going back. According to astrology, there are 4 zodiac signs who cannot see their partner with someone else. Have a look at these signs below.

Aries

Aries-born people are extremely possessive when it comes to their loved ones. For them being in a relationship with someone means being all in. If they do find out that their partner is cheating on them, they will not think twice before breaking all ties with them.

Leo

Leos feel that they deserve the world and the best partner possible. They only fall in love with someone when they are completely sure of them and if that person turns out to be a cheater, they never hold back in putting them in their place.

Virgo

Virgos take time in trusting people and forming a bond with them. But when they do, they don’t hold back. When they are extremely committed to a person and find out that that person is cheating on them, they are likely to cut them off from their life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians can never deal with the idea of their partner cheating on them. They are likely to take extreme measures such as leaving their partner forever in such cases.

