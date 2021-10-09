These zodiac signs don’t know how to express their feelings

There are some people who don’t have any problems expressing their feelings and saying what is on their mind. They are vocal, out there and extremely direct in their approach. On the other hand, there are some people who think twice before saying something. They have a very hard time expressing how they feel or verbalising their emotions.

These people are not a big fan of being blunt and straightforward and often feel shy or scared to say what is truly in their heart. According to astrology, there are 3 zodiac signs who have trouble expressing their emotions.

Cancer

Cancerians are extremely emotional and sensitive. While they do feel a lot of things and want to say a lot, they don’t do so. They keep their emotions bottled up because they tend to overthink everything and are scared to show their true side to people.

Scorpio

Scorpios have a tendency to not verbalise their emotions. They like to observe things and keep their thoughts to themselves. They are the ones who don't like to blabber all day long and are mysterious, quiet and introverted by nature.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians feel uncomfortable being themselves around people. They feel that people might judge them and thus, like to keep their feelings to themselves. Sagittarius don’t feel confident enough to openly state what’s on their mind and thus find it difficult to express themselves.

Also Read: Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are sweet talkers