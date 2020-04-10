THESE zodiac signs don’t mind maintaining social distancing during the Coronavirus lockdown

There are some zodiac signs who are very shy, quiet and introvert. They like to keep their secrets to themselves. So, being a highly secretive and introvert person, they are fine with social distancing.

Are you a reserved and an introvert person? This is your zodiac trait because of which you don’t mind social distancing. There are certain people from zodiac signs who are quiet and shy according to the astrology. They don’t like to expose themselves to others. Introverts are courageous and make it a point to raise their voice. However, they don't like attention and they mostly like to stay away from social engagements.

We are now living in quarantine to contain the novel Coronavirus. Other zodiac signs may find it hard and stressful to stay at home all the time. They prefer to be alone, do household stuff and their work. They are fine with zero socialising. But these 6 zodiac signs don’t really find it hard to maintain social distancing. Rather they are quite fine with it.

Introverted Zodiac Signs: 6 zodiac signs are perfectly fine with social distancing.

Aquarius

Aquarians are shy. They like to surround themselves with their close friends and family. Hence, they don't have any issues with social distancing.

Pisces

Pisces are also introverts, but they are friendly at the same time. Creative Pisces people like to inspire others with their creativity. They seek satisfaction in every work and so, prefer to be by themselves.

Taurus

Taurus people are stubborn, but they have a pure heart. They are introverts and too conscious about their emotions. So, they can handle social distancing very well.

Scorpio

Scorpions are highly introvert, secretive and mysterious. They just love to keep a lot of secrets to themselves. They have secret talents as well.

Virgo

Virgos are suspicious and unsure about other people. They are good listeners but avoid an overcrowded environment. They are quite self-centred, so they don’t like to step out of their comfort zone.

Cancer

Natural introverts, Cancerians are intelligent and will always be friendly with you. They are also good at keeping their secrets because they are afraid to be judged by others. Cancers also have a good heart but that often depends on their mood.

