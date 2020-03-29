THESE zodiac signs don't like going to bed without their partner

Let's admit it that we all love being showered with love and affection and some cuddles every now and then but some of us just can't get a good night's sleep without our significant other by our side.

We all enjoy cuddling with our loved ones every now and then. But when it comes to getting a good night's sleep, not all of us want our partners. There are some people who could have all the luxuries in the world and the most comfortable bed but they still wouldn't get any sleep without their bae by their side. These people just can't sleep without their cuddle buddy and even if their significant other steals their blanket or kicks them in their sleep or pushes them off the bed, they still wouldn't want to sleep without their beloved. And then there are those who would rather wake up to an empty bed than with their partner who kicks them out of the bed. But for those of us who don't want to wake up to an empty bed, we value our partners and physical intimacy. There are people who would rather wake up sweating with their boo in their arms more than anything else. This is a part of their personality and who they are. Here are some zodiac signs who don't like going to bed without their partner.

1. Taurus

People from this sign value the physical touch and always desire security and while they may come across as strong and stubborn, they're soft-hearted and love snuggling with their partner and enjoy waking up to them.

2. Cancer

Cancerians are known to be emotional and sensitive. They always crave to spend time with their partner even when they're asleep. It gives them a sense of safety and assurance to curl up with their partner in bed. They may come across as clingy but they value their bae enough to want to spend all their time together because it makes them feel at peace.

3. Leo

They love it when their partner makes them feel loved and valued with some stolen kisses and PDA. They love being showered with attention and affection be it in public or in private. They may not accept it but they do find a sense of comfort when they get to sleep in their partner's arms.

4. Libra

They're known to be very romantic and while they may shy away from public display of affection, they absolutely love being close to their partner when they're alone. They love being in their partner's arms when they go to bed at night because it makes them feel loved and there's nothing better than snuggling with your partner at night.

