THESE zodiac signs don't shy away from confronting people who ghost them

It's nice to be open to the dating world but the dating world isn't so nice to the single people. With all the new dating trends, everything has become more chaotic and crazy. While online dating and texting your date seems a lot of fun, it can also backfire. Sometimes people simply tend to disappear on you because they don't like confrontations very much and instead of talking it out and walking away from a dating scenario, they take the cowardly option of simply disappearing also known as ghosting. This dating trend can be very harsh and troublesome because the person who has been ghosted never really knows what went wrong. Ghosting is like a personal attack on people for no reason whatsoever and the only reason behind this is a person's inability to communicate. But some people just can't let it go and feel the need to confront the person who ghosted them because they aren't scared of it and they speak their minds without a doubt. Here are some zodiac signs who don't shy away from confronting someone who ghosted them.

1. Aries

They don't like wasting their time and they don't like playing games either. They're direct and they're as decisive as they can get and when someone ghosts them, they feel like it's a challenge and they're not one to back down from a challenge. They're not scared of calling out people who have hurt them and they definitely want an explanation about the entire situation. They won't just let it go and they will do everything in their power to confront you because a bruised ego isn't something that they're going to simply let go of.

2. Leo

This sign is a born leader and is full of confidence and their ego matters a lot to them. They're not one to let someone ghost them without a reason or an apology for that matter. When someone ghosts them it takes a toll on their pride and ego and they're not one to let it go easily. They don't take such irrational behaviour lightly and they will find their ghoster and confront them even if it's the last thing they do, just to gloat and satisfy their ego and their need for dramatics.

3. Virgo

They're known to be sweet but they're also very critical and analyze every little thing. They have an eye for details and they'll analyze everything and keep thinking about everything. They won't find peace until they know the reasons behind their ghoster behaviour. They're the ones who will haunt their ghoster for an explanation for their irrational and unreliable behaviour and they won't back down until they get what they want.

4. Cancer

They're empathetic and sensitive and they don't handle being hurt very well. They get defensive and hurt but they're not one to silently lick their wounds. They will do their best to find their ghoster and have an honest conversation with them and if they can't they still won't just let go, they'll probably leave you an honest and angry text which might even be a little scathing.

5. Scorpio

They're hate being ghosted and for them, it's like a personal attack, one that they won't forgive easily. They will take their time to sit back and lick their wounds and once they're done, they will come after you with all that they have and they will get their revenge in the best possible manner.

Credits :elite daily

